Parents can get free Pack n' Plays and car seats through West MI organization

Family Futures is providing Pack n' Plays and car seats to eligible families in Kent County. It's part of National Baby Safety Month.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Eligible parents in Kent County can receive a free Pack n' Play and car seat through Family Futures. It's part of an initiative during National Baby Safety Month.

"Two to three babies die every day due to safe sleep related causes in Michigan," said Blakelee Dunkleberg, public relations specialist for Family Futures. "Kids die every day between the ages of one to 13 in Michigan due to car crashes. So, this effort could not can't be more critical."

Parents are eligible if they are enrolled in Medicaid. However, those at certain income levels can still qualify.

To receive a Pack n' Play or a car seat, visit familyfutures.org/safe-sleep.

So far, Family Futures has given out 117 Pack n' Plays. The program for car seats has just begun, so they have only given out five, but will continue to give out both.

"We actually saw it as a need, based on moms that called us," said Dunkleberg of the Pack n' Plays, "We have staff members called Family Support Navigators that reach out to parents every single day. And it was actually a pretty specific need from several of the parents that we serve."

Pack n' Plays supports the American Academy of Pediatrics guidance of safe sleep.

"A Pack n' Play is important because it's a space for a baby that doesn't have anything in it," said Dunkleberg, "So, it helps prevent SIDS, which is sudden infant death syndrome."

The program is funded through the Ready by Five Early Childhood millage.

