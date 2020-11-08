Parents facing stress and anxiety ahead of back to school

"I think parents always want to make the right decision. And unfortunately, this is one of those places where there's not a right decision."

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Just like their kids, parents are stressed out about back-to-school this year.

There are a lot of decisions to make: Should kids be sent to in-person learning?Should they do virtual learning? Should they be homeschooled?

A new survey by Healthline found 60% of parents say facilitating their child's virtual learning added significant stress to their day.

"I think parents always want to make the right decision," said Jean Holthaus, a licensed social worker and regional director at Pine Rest. "And unfortunately, this is one of those places where there's not a right decision."

The survey also found 54% of parents say childcare will be a financial burden if schools do not reopen.

"There's special concern that this crisis and going back to school could even disproportionately affect those with less means," said Andrew Boekestein, a licensed professional counselor at Network 180. "Those who may have lost their job, or struggled financially to begin with."

There are some ways parents can manage the stress of change, decision-making and uncertainty during this back-to-school time.

First, take care of your body. Holthaus recommends exercising regularly, eating healthy food, and having a regular bedtime. Taking care of these physical things can manage the effects of stress.

"Get as much routine as possible for ourselves and for our kids," said Boekestein, "Routine is a thing that sort of went out the window back in the Spring, and it has a huge impact on us and especially on kids."

Also, write down worries and set them aside. Accept there are some things a parent can change, and some things they can't. Focus on what can be controlled and let other things go.

"We are creatures who really like to know what's going to happen," said Holthaus, "And when we don't know what's going to happen, our brain tries to create possible solutions so you can be prepared. The problem with that is, it's a little bit like hitting your finger with a hammer, just in case you slam it in the door later. It feels like it will equip us, but it really just creates more pain."

Seek out reliable information related to back-to-school and the pandemic, but know when to turn off the news or social media.

Keep in mind that parents who are stressed can lead to kids who are stressed. Children can emulate the emotions of their parents.

Talk through difficult decisions and emotions with others. That could be with other parents, a co-parent, extended family or friends. Also, that person could be a therapist, especially if anxiety is particularity high.

One important thing to do is give yourself grace.

"Remind yourself that, you know what, you've gotten this far successfully," said Holthaus, "The reality is in the moment, you'll make the best decision you know to make. And in the next moment, you can make a different decision. It will be okay."

Boekestein extends that call for grace to include other parents as well. They are all dealing with similar struggles.

"It seems everyone has an opinion about how this should be handled," said Boekestein, "And they're often very different from each other. Extend that grace and kindness to school administrators, and especially teachers who have very little say about how things are going to go, but will be there for our kids nonetheless."

