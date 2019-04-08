HOPKINS, Mich. — The parents of a missing 15-year-old girl from Hopkins are asking the public to spread the word via flyers and social media to help them find their daughter.

Gracie Hewartson went missing around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, according to her parents.

They believe she has gone with a man whom she met on Instagram.

After her parents, Darrin and Micki Hewartson, created a Facebook page to spread the word about their missing daughter, Gracie's friends told them that she was in contact with a man on Instagram.

"They said that he offered her a place where she can live with him," Gracie's dad, Darrin Hewartson said.

Gracie's friend told her parents that she told her it wasn't a good idea to talk to him, but Gracie did it anyway, according to her mom.

Mr. and Mrs. Hewartson believe that the man is the one who took her, and that she went "willingly," her dad said.

"But she was being baited. She went under the prospect of 'come live with me and I'll take care of you and everything will be okay and you'll never have to be found again'," Mr. Hewartson said.

Her parents believe she is two hours away from the Hopkins area.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Allegan County Sheriff's Department or post on the "Help Us Find Gracie Hewartson" Facebook page.

"We just want her home and safe," her mom said.

