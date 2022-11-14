Parents talk controversial mural, health center at Grant Public Schools

Some community members were concerned with how Proposal 3 would impact the Children and Adolescent Health Center. The officials said there would be no impact.

GRANT, Mich. — Dr. Sarah Weers, Medical Director for the Child and Adolescent Health Center located in Grant Middle School, Baldwin Elementary School and White Cloud High School says there were some parents concerned on how the Health Center would operate with the passing of Proposal 3.

"The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is not making any changes to the program requirements with the passing of proposal three," said Dr. Weers.

Dr. Weers said she spoke up at the Grant School Board Meeting to help clear the air on what the center can and can't do for students.

"Furthermore, Proposal 3 does not impact any of our services," said Dr. Weers. "No health center on school property can prescribe, dispense or distribute family planning drugs or devices, this includes any type of birth control such as condoms, hormonal contraceptives, IUD's, etc."

Also at the School Board Meeting, community members speaking out once again on the controversial mural in the Health Center, with some parents upset over parts of the mural that include a transgender flag, a mask they say is a picture of Satan and a symbol a few parents said is from witchcraft.

Some students who spoke during public comment of the meeting said they would prefer the school district to be neutral when it comes to displays of personal beliefs.

"I don't want to have contradictions with students and have all of this division in our school entirely, and this mural has done nothing but create division between me and my fellow students," said a Grant High School student.

Superintendent Brett Zuver told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that no change has been made to the original plan for artist Evelyn Gonzales to make adjustments to the mural.

Gonzales also spoke during the board meeting, defending the message of her mural.

"I do think it has a good message," said Gonzales. "I like it, I liked making it."

