Keep an eye out: Parents steal child during supervised visit in Allegan Co., police say

Watch out for these parents who allegedly stole their son from a supervised visit in Allegan County. They do not have custody of him and he is considered kidnapped.
Credit: Provided
Police are searching for Gordon Greene Jr. and Angela Etts, who they believe stole their 4-year-old son, Gordon Greene III.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for non-custodial parents who allegedly stole their son from a supervised visit in Allegan County. The two do not have custody of their child.

Gordon Greene Jr. grabbed his 4-year-old child, Gordon Greene III, during a visit in Trowbridge Township, police say. He then took off in a tan/gold 2000 Ford Taurus with Michigan registration EKS9447. 

Police also believe the child's mother is with them, Angela Etts. The boy is considered kidnapped.

You are asked to call 911 if you see their vehicle or these individuals.  

    

