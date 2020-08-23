Parishioner sacraments in limbo after invalid priest baptism

Father Matthew Hood learned that he was not a baptized Catholic earlier this month after watching a family video of his baptism where some words were changed.

DEARBORN, Mich. — The validity of some parishioners’ sacraments like marriage and confession are under question after a Dearborn priest learned his baptism was invalid.

The Detroit Free Press reports Father Matthew Hood learned that he was not a baptized Catholic earlier this month after watching a family video of his baptism where some words were changed.

Archbishop Allen Vigneron of the Catholic Archdiocese of Detroit has acknowledged “human error has resulted in disruption to the sacramental lives of some members of the faithful” and vowed to remedy the situation for those impacted.

