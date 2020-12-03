PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A small airport whose history includes pilot training during World War II will close after a western Michigan community rejected a property tax for upgrades.

Critics said any improvements would benefit airport users but not other members of the public in Ottawa County's Park Township.

The 10-year millage was defeated Tuesday with 56% of the vote.

The paved runway will be removed by Oct. 1.

Park Township Manager Howard Fink says the land will be turned into some type of public space.

