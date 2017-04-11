Are Grand Rapids parking rates going up in 2023?

We looked into claims circulating online that the price to park in downtown Grand Rapids went up in the new year.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 13 ON YOUR SIDE looked into claims circulating online that the price to park in downtown Grand Rapids went up in the new year.

According to the City of Grand Rapids and Mobile GR, the rate increase in the new year only happened for six of their off-street parking garages.

Mobile GR was approved to raise its rates with the latest budget, which went into effect on Jan. 1.

Most facilities increased from $1.25 per half hour to $2, however, there were three locations that were lowered a few years ago during the pandemic to $1 per half hour, and those are now $2 per half hour.

The city says the last time they raised any rates was back in 2016.

"To most people when you come downtown, you're not gonna notice the difference," said Josh Naramore, Director of Mobile GR. "So, this is just a small way in which we could adjust some of the revenue to help better recover costs, to be able to provide the good level of service that people have come to know."

Naramore explained the increases are not effecting any of the street parking meters downtown.

