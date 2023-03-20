TRAFFIC ALERT: House fire closes parts of Cannonsburg Road

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says Cannonsburg Road between Honey Creek & Ramsdell Drive have been impacted by the incident.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Parts of Cannonsburg Road is currently shut down while crews respond to a house fire.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says Cannonsburg Road between Honey Creek & Ramsdell Drive have been impacted by the incident.

There have been no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Police say school buses and parent pickup will be allowed through Sturgis Avenue. While traffic exiting Cannonsburg Elementary is asked to use Elm Street.

