Car parts stolen from 4 blood donation vehicles in Grand Rapids

Officials say suspects took parts from four donation center vehicles and one personal vehicle in their lot.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Motor vehicle parts were stolen vehicles at a Versiti donation center in Grand Rapids, police say.

The theft happened on Sept. 24 at their location on Fuller Avenue NE.

Officials say suspects took parts from four donation center vehicles and one personal vehicle in their lot.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Grand Rapids Police Department detectives at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or their website here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.