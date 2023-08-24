Free party to support historic Sullivan Field this weekend

The event is free to attend, but money raised from purchases will benefit the historic baseball field.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s been a place for local gatherings for generations—but now Sullivan Field is in need of some repairs. You can help, all while having some fun and enjoying some live entertainment.

There have been more than eight decades of sports, family and fun at Sullivan Field, formerly Valley Field. On Saturday, Aug. 26, the group Fans of Valley Field will hold a free event, hoping to keep the legacy of this longtime ballpark around for many more generations to come.

Paul Soltysiak is the co-founder and vice president of Fans of Valley Field. He’s excited about the weekend event and fundraiser, saying, “Yeah, that’s where the Bridge Street Band comes in.”

Dad, Walt Gutowski, and daughter, Jes Slaydon, are just two members of the band performing for the event.

“We’re having a fun West Side Block Party here,” said Soltysiak.

There will not only be live music, but also a .1K kid's race. Yes, you read that correctly. That’s just around all the bases. Plus, there will be Disney princesses and food vendors. The event is free to attend, but money raised from purchases will benefit the historic baseball field.

“It opened in 1937 as Valley Field and it was renamed in 1996 after Bob Sullivan,” said Soltysiak as he shared how, “I actually grew up two doors down from the front gate.”

He also said, “This was our playground growing up. I mean, we were here almost every day, year round. It was baseball all summer, football in the fall, ice skating in the winter. It’s a great place to hang out as a kid.”

The city-owned park has some help. Soltysiak explained that, “There’s $1.1 million that’s part of the tax millage that was voted in. We just got a nice allotment of money from the state as part of the new budget. That’s another million dollars coming.”

Still, this is not enough for what’s in the works. In total, supporters have a goal of raising $4.2 million and are just about half of the way there.

“Oh, there are a lot of needs here,” said Soltysiak.

He said, “The priority is the roof and repairing the grandstand,” along with “refurbishing the infield because it’s really old and then after that refurbishing the concession area and the bathrooms.”

There are even plans for a museum.

“Some of the history of Black baseball in Grand Rapids, too, with the Black Sox and Ted Raspberry. There’s just a ton of history and we want to have a place for it,” said Soltysiak.

Saturday’s event is free to attend; however, organizers ask that you register for the event so that they have an idea of how many to expect. Reserve your ticket on the Fans of Valley Field website.

