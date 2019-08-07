CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Deputies from both Allegan and Van Buren counties are investigating a deadly crash near the county line.

A passerby saw an overturned car off of Baseline Road near 59th Street late Sunday, July 7.

South Haven Area Emergency Services were called to assist around 9:40 p.m. They say the vehicle appeared to have been going west on Baseline Road before hitting the side of a bridge and going airborne.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

