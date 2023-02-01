Rev. Mark Przybysz stepping down as Pastor after COVID-19 battle

Przybysz said he is no longer capable of sustaining the responsibilities of his ministry after suffering a heart attack and long-haul COVID symptoms.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Rev. Mark Przybysz is stepping down as Pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Grand Rapids after his COVID-19 battle beginning in April 2020.

Przybysz said he is no longer capable of sustaining the responsibilities of his ministry, so he will retire this summer with support from Bishop David Walkowiak.

"Our plans for a seamless transition include continued support from many of you in the parish, retired priests in the area and an incredible staff in place to ensure the plans move forward," he wrote in a letter to the congregation.

He battled COVID-19 early in the pandemic, then suffered a "widow-maker" heart attack in March 2022. He says he is still suffering from long-haul COVID symptoms.

"This situation is leaving me with ongoing shortness of breath, daily chest pains, which cause tremendous anxiety and an important reminder that I must deal with this fatigue so that I don’t have another heart attack," he said.

Przybysz will remain a priest, but retire from his official pastoral duties on July 1, 2023.

"I ask for your prayers during this transition and in particular for the full support of the many religious and lay people who will work alongside me and the Diocese throughout the upcoming changes," Przybysz said.

"Pray for a cure of long-haulers and make certain you are up-to-date on all of your vaccines and boosters, so that no one has to endure the health situation that is changing my life," he wrote.

