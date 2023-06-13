Patients at Mary Free Bed surprised with new hospital room décor

The non-profit organization Once Upon A Room surprised them by trying to bring more of an at-home feeling for their hospital stay.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Some young patients at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital have newly decorated rooms Tuesday.

"I want to keep it like that forever," Amour Schipp said after seeing her Lilo-and-Stitch-themed room.

"I was completely blown away about what happened," Skyler Podbliski said after seeing his Batman-themed room.

The non-profit organization Once Upon A Room surprised them by trying to bring more of an at-home feeling for the hospital stay.

The organization was started by a former patient at Mary Free Bed. Josie Hull and the team work with the nurses who spend time with the children and their parents.

They say the best part of the program is seeing the patients' reaction and working with the caregivers.

"We were lucky enough to be able to have such an awesome team who really worked to personalize those rooms and I really think they did a great job all the kids loved it as you can tell," Siena Dancsecs says. "Just awesome smiles from year to year."

"It's just amazing how I hear we just get to see every hospital, have different reactions and see meet new people every single time. And I really love that," Hull says.

This is their second visit to a Grand Rapids hospital. They decorated rooms at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in February.

The non-profit has worked with 32 hospitals nationwide to decorate patient rooms.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.