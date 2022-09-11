Controversial Jamestown Twp. library funding millage expected to fail again

The projected millage failure comes after community members advocated against it, citing the library's "explicit content." The millage first failed in the primaries

Example video title will go here for this video

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A controversial ballot measure in Jamestown Charter Township is expected to fail for the second time, votes are showing.

The Patmos Library was vying for nearly 80% of their funds on the Nov. 8 ballot for maintenance, operation and repair of the building.

Four of five precincts are reporting the community is rejecting the millage by around 600 votes.

A group of concerned residents launched a campaign to stop the millage from passing, saying the library lends books with explicit content.

The millage was voted on previously during the primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 2 and failed to pass by a significant margin. Voters cast 1,905 votes against the millage and 1,142 for the millage, which resulted in it being defeated.

The group that opposed the millage did so because of books that were part of a Pride display during the month of June. Among those books on display was "Gender Queer: A Memoir," a graphic novel explaining what it means to be nonbinary and asexual.

The group claims that the book, along with a few other LGBTQ+ themed books, are "grooming children for sexual exploitation."

But although the handful of books were put behind the counter and had to be specially requested, residents demanded they be removed from the library altogether.

When the Patmos staff and elected board of directors said they wouldn't do that, a group of upset parents and community members efforted the campaign to defeat the library's millage renewal.

The cost of the millage would've been 60 cents per $1,000 of taxable value of property, to be used from 2023 to 2032. It would've raised $311,756 for the library in the first year.

Click here to see the latest midterm election results.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.