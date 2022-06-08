Kent County Prosecutor's Office to announce charging decision in shooting death of Patrick Lyoya

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says he has made a decision after reviewing the MSP investigative report into a GRPD officer's killing of Patrick Lyoya.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker is set to announce Thursday afternoon whether charges will be filed against Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr in connection to the April shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.

The announcement is set for 3 p.m.

The shooting happened Monday, April 4 around 8 a.m. near the intersection of Griggs Street and Nelson Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. Schurr had pulled Lyoya over, who was driving with a friend in the passenger seat.

After Lyoya got out of his vehicle, Schurr and Lyoya struggled, and Lyoya was shot in the back of the head.

Schurr was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation and stripped of his police powers.

The union that represents police officers in Grand Rapids said they're backing Officer Schurr.

The investigation was handled by Michigan State Police, who later handed their findings to Becker for potential charges to be filed.

Since then, activists and community members have demanded justice for Lyoya through marches and gatherings at city commission meetings.

Three city commission meetings have been dismissed early due to activists since April.

Last month, an investigation was launched after vandals targeted the homes of some city commissioners.

Ben Crump, one of the attorneys representing the Lyoya family, previously demanded that the Kent County Prosecutor announce charges against the GRPD officer by May 25.

