WATCH LIVE: For 4th straight day, rally continues to demand justice after Patrick Lyoya’s death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four days after the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) released videos showing the death of Patrick Lyoya, a rally is taking place in Grand Rapids calling for justice.

Lyoya, 26, was shot and killed by a GRPD officer on Monday, April 4. Since then, community members, activists and the Lyoya family have asked for the involved officer to be identified and charged in the case.

The shooting happened Monday, April 4 just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Griggs Street and Nelson Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

Authorities said a GRPD officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with a faulty license plate. Lyoya, who was driving the vehicle, fled from police on foot.



After a physical struggle with the officer, Lyoya was shot and killed.

GRPD released the footage of the incident, including video from a body-worn camera, a police dash camera, a neighbor's surveillance system and cell phone video from a witness.

The release of the videos came after a week and a half of demands from the family and community.

At this time, GRPD is not identifying the officer in the shooting.

The Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting. Once the investigation is complete, they will hand over their findings to the prosecutor’s office, who will determine what’s next.

