A LOOK AHEAD | Patrick Lyoya events scheduled this week

It has been two weeks since Patrick Lyoya was killed by a police officer. Here's a look at events scheduled for this week, and what's next in the investigation.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It has been two weeks since Michigan State Police launched an investigation into Patrick Lyoya's death.

The shooting happened Monday, April 4 just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Griggs Street and Nelson Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

Authorities said a Grand Rapids Police Department officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with a faulty license plate. Lyoya, who was driving the vehicle, fled from police on foot.



After a physical struggle with the officer over his taser, Lyoya was shot and killed.

His death spurred rallies and marches that went on for several days through downtown Grand Rapids.

There are a few scheduled events this week:

TUESDAY

Attorneys Ben Crump and Ven Johnson will reveal results of Patrick Lyoya's independent autopsy done by forensic pathology expert Dr. Werner Spitz.

According to the attorneys, Dr. Spitz is world-renowned and has worked on prominent cases including the investigations of the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.

Crump and Johnson will host a news conference on Tuesday, April 19 at 10:30 a.m. at The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit.

The news conference will be streamed at 13OnYourSide.com as well as the 13 ON YOUR SIDE YouTube page.

THURSDAY

Kent County Commissioner Robert Womack will be leading a march to the Lansing State Capitol where he'll be demanding change and justice for Patrick Lyoya.

A meeting location and time are still being determined.

FRIDAY

The funeral is set to take place Friday, April 22 at 11 a.m. at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ, located at 1001 33rd Street SE in Grand Rapids. The service is open to the public, but masks are required for entry.

Speakers will include civil rights activist Al Sharpton, Ben Crump and Commissioner Womack.

The National Action Network has pledged to help cover his funeral costs.

The Kent County prosecutor said Monday morning he has not yet received MSP's report on the case.

Once he gets the report, then he'll decide whether or not to file any criminal charges.

