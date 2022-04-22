Patrick Lyoya funeral | Here's who is speaking

Baptist Minister and civil rights activist Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy at Patrick Lyoya's funeral. Lyoya was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids Police officer

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — About three weeks after Patrick Lyoya was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids Police officer during a traffic stop, the family is laying him to rest Friday.

The funeral is being held at Renaissance Church of God in Christ in Grand Rapids.

Mourners will hear from The Rev. Al Sharpton, attorney Ben Crump, Kent County Commissioner Robert S. Womack, family interpreter Isreal Siku and Bishop Dennis McMurray during the service.

Mourners and community members began gathering at the church on Friday morning.

The Order of Service:

Processional — Renaissance COGIC Worship Team, Rev. Al Sharpton, clergy, family

Presiding — Bishop Dennis J. McMurray

Scripture Reading

Old Testament: Isaiah 40:30-31 – Rev. Dr. Howard C. Earle

New Testament: John 14:1-3 – Apostle Jathan K. Austin

Prayer – Pastor Daniel Smith

Selection – Renaissance Church of God in Christ

Silent Reading of the Obituary

Introduction of Eulogist — Rev. Charles Williams

Eulogy — Rev. Al Sharpton

A Plea for Justice – Attorney Benjamin Crump

Reflections from Family and Friends, led by Congolese Community Leaders

Selection – Renaissance Church of God in Christ

Special Remarks & Acknowledgements – Commissioner Robert Womack and Esteemed Guests

Benediction – Rev. De-Ves Toon, National Field Director, National Action Network

Who is The Rev. Al Sharpton?

The Rev. Al Sharpton is a nationally renowned civil rights activist, Baptist minister and talk show host.

He has previously worked on cases of police killings nationwide, some alongside civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

The two have worked together recently in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.

"I will support the family of Patrick Lyola and Attorney Crump w/ funeral and burial assistance, and I will stand with them in the fight for justice in Patrick’s name," Sharpton wrote on Twitter.

TOMORROW: PATRICK LYOYA, THE UNARMED BLACK MAN KILLED BY A GRAND RAPIDS POLICE OFFICER DURING A TRAFFIC STOP, TO BE LAID TO REST AS REV. AL SHARPTON DELIVERS EULOGY AT FAMILY’S REQUEST, CALL TO ACTION TO BE MADE BY ATTORNEY BENJAMIN CRUMP#PatrickLyoya pic.twitter.com/PRBu62jsgo — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) April 21, 2022

The National Action Network, founded by Sharpton in 1911, is a civil rights organization that seeks criminal justice reform, police accountability, voting rights, and victim assistance.

NAN has pledged to help cover the family's funeral costs.

The shooting happened Monday, April 4 just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Griggs Street and Nelson Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

Authorities said a GRPD officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with a faulty license plate. Lyoya, who was driving the vehicle, fled from police on foot.



After a physical struggle with the officer, Lyoya was shot and killed.

Independent autopsy results showed that Lyoya was killed by a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

GRPD released the footage of the incident, including video from a body-worn camera, a police dash camera, a neighbor's surveillance system and cell phone video from a witness.

The release of the videos came after a week and a half of demands from the family and community.

At this time, GRPD is not identifying the officer in the shooting despite requests by 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

The Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting. Once the investigation is complete, they will hand over their findings to the prosecutor’s office, which will determine what’s next.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.