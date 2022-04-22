WATCH LIVE: Community, family gather to mourn Patrick Lyoya

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nearly three weeks after his death, the family of Patrick Lyoya and the community are gathering to lay him to rest Friday.
The funeral is being held at Renaissance Church of God in Christ in Grand Rapids and is open to the public.
Mourners will hear from The Rev. Al Sharpton, attorney Ben Crump, Kent County Commissioner Robert S. Womack, family interpreter Isreal Siku and Bishop Dennis McMurray during the service.
The service will follow this order:
- Processional — Renaissance COGIC Worship Team, Rev. Al Sharpton, clergy, family
- Presiding — Bishop Dennis J. McMurray
Scripture Reading
- Old Testament: Isaiah 40:30-31 – Rev. Dr. Howard C. Earle
- New Testament: John 14:1-3 – Apostle Jathan K. Austin
- Prayer – Pastor Daniel Smith
- Selection – Renaissance Church of God in Christ
Silent Reading of the Obituary
- Introduction of Eulogist — Rev. Charles Williams
- Eulogy — Rev. Al Sharpton
- A Plea for Justice – Attorney Benjamin Crump
Reflections from Family and Friends, led by Congolese Community Leaders
- Selection – Renaissance Church of God in Christ
- Special Remarks & Acknowledgements – Commissioner Robert Womack and Esteemed Guests
- Benediction – Rev. De-Ves Toon
The shooting happened Monday, April 4 just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Griggs Street and Nelson Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.
Authorities said a GRPD officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with a faulty license plate. Lyoya, who was driving the vehicle, fled from police on foot.
After a physical struggle with the officer, Lyoya was shot and killed.
Independent autopsy results showed that Lyoya was killed by a gunshot wound to the back of the head.
GRPD released the footage of the incident, including video from a body-worn camera, a police dash camera, a neighbor's surveillance system and cell phone video from a witness.
The release of the videos came after a week and a half of demands from the family and community.
At this time, GRPD is not identifying the officer in the shooting despite requests by 13 ON YOUR SIDE.
The Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting. Once the investigation is complete, they will hand over their findings to the prosecutor’s office, which will determine what’s next.
Since Lyoya's death, the community has gathered to demand justice for him and call for police reform.
