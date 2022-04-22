WATCH LIVE: Community, family gather to mourn Patrick Lyoya

The funeral is being held at Renaissance Church of God in Christ in Grand Rapids and is open to the public.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nearly three weeks after his death, the family of Patrick Lyoya and the community are gathering to lay him to rest Friday.

Mourners will hear from The Rev. Al Sharpton, attorney Ben Crump, Kent County Commissioner Robert S. Womack, family interpreter Isreal Siku and Bishop Dennis McMurray during the service.

The service will follow this order:

Processional — Renaissance COGIC Worship Team, Rev. Al Sharpton, clergy, family

Presiding — Bishop Dennis J. McMurray

Scripture Reading

Old Testament: Isaiah 40:30-31 – Rev. Dr. Howard C. Earle

New Testament: John 14:1-3 – Apostle Jathan K. Austin

Prayer – Pastor Daniel Smith

Selection – Renaissance Church of God in Christ

Silent Reading of the Obituary

Introduction of Eulogist — Rev. Charles Williams

Eulogy — Rev. Al Sharpton

A Plea for Justice – Attorney Benjamin Crump

Reflections from Family and Friends, led by Congolese Community Leaders

Selection – Renaissance Church of God in Christ

Special Remarks & Acknowledgements – Commissioner Robert Womack and Esteemed Guests

Benediction – Rev. De-Ves Toon

The shooting happened Monday, April 4 just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Griggs Street and Nelson Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

Authorities said a GRPD officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with a faulty license plate. Lyoya, who was driving the vehicle, fled from police on foot.



After a physical struggle with the officer, Lyoya was shot and killed.

Independent autopsy results showed that Lyoya was killed by a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

GRPD released the footage of the incident, including video from a body-worn camera, a police dash camera, a neighbor's surveillance system and cell phone video from a witness.

The release of the videos came after a week and a half of demands from the family and community.

At this time, GRPD is not identifying the officer in the shooting despite requests by 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

The Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting. Once the investigation is complete, they will hand over their findings to the prosecutor’s office, which will determine what’s next.

Since Lyoya's death, the community has gathered to demand justice for him and call for police reform.

