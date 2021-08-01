Patrol car rear-ended, causes two crashes

The trooper suffered a minor leg injury in the crash.

A Michigan State Police patrol car was rear-ended while conducting a traffic stop on Sunday.

According to police, a trooper had pulled over a vehicle on southbound US-131 between 36th and 44th Street. While asking the violator to move to a safer location, the patrol vehicle was rear-ended by a truck.

The crash resulted in the patrol car being pushed into the originally stopped vehicle.

The trooper sustained a minor leg injury, but no one else was injured in the crash.

While still on scene of that crash, a secondary crash occurred at the same site. The second crash resulted in no injuries.

Two lanes of US-131 were shut down for about an hour while crews cleaned up the scene. Traffic is back open again at this time.

