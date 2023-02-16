Driver crashes into tree in Paw Paw Twp., seriously injured

Deputies say the car split into two pieces upon impact. The driver, a 53-year-old Lawrence man, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A driver sustained life-threatening injuries after crashing into a tree in Paw Paw Township.

Deputies say the crash happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 374. A 53-year-old Lawrence man had been driving westbound when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree along the roadway. The crash caused the vehicle to split into two pieces and eject the driver, deputies say.

First responders began administering first aid to the driver, who was found unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was the only person in the vehicle.

Deputies say speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, and a seatbelt was likely not used.

This crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269-657-3101, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.