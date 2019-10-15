KENTWOOD, Mich. — It sounds too good to be true, but we assure you it's not!

Tuesday, Oct. 15 is Pay What You Want Day at MOD Pizza's 28th Street location. That means guests set their own prices for pizzas on the menu or ones they create. All the proceeds will benefit Grand Rapids Public Schools.

Pay What You Want Day is meant to celebrate the pizzeria's grand opening of it second Grand Rapids area location. The first MOD Pizza in the area was opened on Alpine Avenue. There's a third location in Kalamazoo.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:





►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.