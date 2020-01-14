MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities are investigating after a 14-year-old was hit by a car Tuesday morning.

According to Michigan State Police, it happened in the area of Russell and Tyler roads in Dalton Township.

Not many details about the incident or the extent of injuries the teen may have suffered.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has a crew headed to the area to learn more. Check back here for updates.

