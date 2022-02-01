GR man in critical condition after being hit by car on SB US-131

The incident is currently under investigation and drivers are being asked to find an alternate route while the investigation continues.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a car versus pedestrian crash in Grand Rapids.

The incident happened on southbound US-131 at the 44th Street exit ramp.

Police say a 55-year-old Grand Rapids man pulled to the side of the expressway after a couch fell from his vehicle. While attempting to recover the couch, the man was hit by a southbound vehicle.

Grand Rapids troopers are investigating a car vs pedestrian crash on southbound US-131 at the 44th Street exit ramp. Preliminary investigation is that a 55-year-old man from Grand Rapids pulled to the side of the expressway to recover a couch that had fallen from his vehicle.1/2 pic.twitter.com/i0Z2Qzignk — @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) February 1, 2022

The involved pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police say.

