ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. — Around 10 p.m. Friday, Michigan State Police from the Mt. Pleasant Post were sent to investigate a single-car versus pedestrian accident. It happened at the intersection of Pickard and Isabella Roads in Union Township.

The pedestrian was transported by Aeromed to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. The name of the driver and pedestrian are being withheld at this time. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor for the driver.

