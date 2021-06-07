Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Walker

Two pedestrians were walking southbound on West River Drive NW when one was struck by a vehicle also traveling southbound, police say.

WALKER, Mich. — A 20-year-old Grand Rapids resident was killed early Monday morning after being hit by a car in Walker.

Police say it happened in the 3300 block of West River Drive NW around 4:55 a.m. Two pedestrians were walking southbound in the right lane of West River Drive NW when one was struck by a vehicle also traveling southbound, police say. The victim suffered fatal injuries.

The other pedestrian and the driver, a 53-year-old Belmont resident, were uninjured. Police say speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the incident. The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Walker Police Department at 616-791-6788 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.