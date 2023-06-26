64-year-old woman hit by car in Georgetown Township dies from injuries

A 64-year-old woman hit by a care wile crossing the street in Georgetown Township on Friday has died from her injuries.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 64-year-old woman who was hit by a car in Georgetown Township Friday has died from her injuries.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says that the woman was crossing the street when a driver failed to see her and hit her while making a turn.

The crash happened around 12 p.m. at the intersection of 36th Avenue and Baldwin Street. Police say that the driver was traveling south on 36th and stopped at a red light, before turning onto Bladwin and hitting the woman.

The 64-year-old was transported to the hospital and later died from her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the police.

