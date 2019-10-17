GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 60-year-old Grand Haven man is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday night.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, it happened just before 11 p.m. on Robbins Road, west of 168th Avenue in Grand Haven Township.

The sheriff's office says the Grand Haven man was walking eastbound along the shoulder of Robbins Road when he was struck by a 2010 Audi A4, driven by a 52-year-old Grand Haven man.

The victim was taken to North Ottawa Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office says the driver is fully cooperating with authorities in the investigation and that neither alcohol, drugs or phone use appear to factors in the incident. The accident remains under investigation.

