The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man who was struck by a pickup truck on US-131 Sunday morning.

Police said around 3:36 a.m. they responded to a report of a man in the road "acting erratic" on US-131 north of Big Rapids, near mile marker 147. When officers arrived, they found the man dead on the highway. The victim was identified through fingerprints as Clyde Edward Hopkinson, 27, of Cheboygan.

"The vehicle that had struck the male had not stopped," a news release from the sheriff's office said.

The northbound lanes on US-131 near the scene were closed while police investigated for about three hours. While deputies were still at the scene, Isaac DeRuiter, 18, called 911 and told dispatchers he had hit something in the road.

DeRuiter stopped at a gas station in Osceola County and waited for officers to arrive and look at his pickup truck, which was also pulling an enclosed trailer.

The sheriff's office said DeRuiter has cooperated throughout the investigation, and speed and alcohol were not factors in the incident.

"Deputies are still investigating how and why Hopkins came to be on US131 as there was no vehicle associated with him located in the area," the release said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office at 231-592-0150 or at tips@mecostacounty.org.

