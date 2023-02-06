Pedestrian struck and killed in downtown Grand Rapids Friday morning

A 60-year-old man had been lying in the road when he was hit by a vehicle, according to police.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A driver struck and killed a 60-year-old man early Friday morning in downtown Grand Rapids, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

GRPD says it happened around 1:45 a.m. on Commerce Avenue near Cherry Street.

GRPD confirmed the man had been lying in the road when he was hit by the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the police investigation.

GRPD closed Commerce Avenue near Cherry Street for several hours, but the road reopened just before 4:30 a.m.

Police have released no other information about the victim.

Drugs, alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash, investigators say.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the GRPD Traffic Unit at 616-456-4513 or 616-456-3320.

This is a developing news story. Please check back later for updates.

