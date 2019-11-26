WYOMING, Mich. — A 73-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by a car in the parking lot of a Costco in Wyoming. She was walking through the parking lot when she was struck by a turning vehicle.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. at the store at 4901 Wilson Ave. SW. A part of the parking lot is closed off, and first responders are expected to clear the scene around 6 p.m.

Wyoming police are still on scene investigating the incident and what led up to it.

Costco could not be reached for comment.

Speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in this crash.

