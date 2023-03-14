67-year-old man hit by vehicle, killed in Wyoming

Southbound Division Avenue south of 32nd Street is closed for investigation. Drivers should find an alternate route.

WYOMING, Mich. — A pedestrian was killed early Tuesday morning after being hit by vehicle in Wyoming.

Police say the incident happened near the intersection of Division Avenue S and 32nd Street SE around 6:40 a.m.

It is unclear if the pedestrian, identified as a 67-year-old man, was crossing the street or walking on the sidewalk when he was hit, according to police.

Southbound Division Avenue south of 32nd Street is closed for investigation. Drivers should find an alternate route.

Police say there are no indications that speeding, alcohol or slick road conditions contributed to the crash.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has a crew on scene working to learn more.

This is a developing news story. Please check back later for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.