Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in crosswalk

The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Credit: 13 On Your Side

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A pedestrian was hospitalized Friday after being hit by a car while attempting to cross the street in Georgetown Township. 

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says a car was traveling south on 36th Avenue just after 12 p.m., when it stopped at the red light at Baldwin Street and attempted to turn right. 

The driver failed to see a 64-year-old woman crossing the street and hit her with the vehicle.

The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. 

The crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

