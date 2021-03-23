Pedestrian struck by car, seriously injured Monday night in GR

The incident happened at around 10:40 p.m. near the area of Fuller Avenue SE and East Fulton Street.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A person was seriously injured after being struck by a car on the east side of Grand Rapids Monday night, police said.

The incident happened at around 10:40 p.m. near the area of Fuller Avenue SE and East Fulton Street.

Police said the involved pedestrian suffered serious injuries but has not released further details. Authorities blocked off the intersection while investigating the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

