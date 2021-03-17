x
Pedestrian struck by GRPD police cruiser

The pedestrian is okay but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
A Grand Rapids Police cruiser.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A pedestrian was struck by a Grand Rapids Police cruiser Wednesday morning on the city’s east side.

GRPD Sgt. Dan Adams said the incident happened at around 7:20 a.m. in the area of Fulton Street and Fuller Avenue.

Adams said the pedestrian is okay but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

GRPD’s traffic and Internal Affairs units are investigating the incident.

