Pedestrian struck by GRPD police cruiser

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A pedestrian was struck by a Grand Rapids Police cruiser Wednesday morning on the city’s east side.

GRPD Sgt. Dan Adams said the incident happened at around 7:20 a.m. in the area of Fulton Street and Fuller Avenue.

Adams said the pedestrian is okay but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

GRPD’s traffic and Internal Affairs units are investigating the incident.

