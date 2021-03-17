Pedestrian struck by GRPD police cruiser

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A pedestrian was struck by a Grand Rapids Police cruiser Wednesday morning on the city’s east side.
GRPD Sgt. Dan Adams said the incident happened at around 7:20 a.m. in the area of Fulton Street and Fuller Avenue.
Adams said the pedestrian is okay but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
GRPD’s traffic and Internal Affairs units are investigating the incident.
