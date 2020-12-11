Pedestrian struck in early morning crash

The crash happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. in Wyoming.

WYOMING, Mich. — Police are investigating an early morning crash that involved a vehicle striking a pedestrian.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Burlingame Avenue SW between Chicago Drive SW and Burton Street SW.

We are working to find out more information about the conditions of the pedestrian and the driver.

It's also not clear what caused the crash.

Police are asking drivers to avoid that area of Burlingame Avenue SW, as they continue to clear the scene.

This is a developing story. Check 13 ON YOUR SIDE online and on air for updates.

