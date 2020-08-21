Pedestrian's condition unknown at this time

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating after a vehicle struck a pedestrian on the northeast side of Grand Rapids.

It happened around 10 p.m. on Fuller Avenue NE, between Leonard Street NE and Spencer Street NE.

Police have not released the condition of the pedestrian or the driver. It's also not clear what caused the accident.

This is a developing story, check back here fro updates.

