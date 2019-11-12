HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 16-year-old West Ottawa High School was walking to her bus stop Wednesday morning when she was fatally struck by a car.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said the girl was walking west on James Street near Beech Street, when she was hit by a car traveling east. The crash was reported to police at 7:12 a.m.

The 50-year-old Holland woman who was driving the car said she didn't see the pedestrian until the time of impact, police said.

The 16-year-old was transported to Holland Hospital in an ambulance,but she was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver of the car was not injured.

The incident is still being investigated.

