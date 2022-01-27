x
Man struck by semi on US-31 in serious condition

While being offered assistance on scene from other passers-by, the man walked into the southbound lane of US-31, where he was hit by a semi.

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — A man is in serious condition after being hit by a semi on US-31 Thursday.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just before 2 p.m. on US-31 near Taft Street in Spring Lake Township.

On scene investigation showed a 54-year-old Holton man was traveling south on US-31 when his vehicle went off the road and struck a tree. The driver was not injured and exited the vehicle. 

He was transported to Mercy Hospital in serious condition. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. 

