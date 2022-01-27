Man struck by semi on US-31 in serious condition

While being offered assistance on scene from other passers-by, the man walked into the southbound lane of US-31, where he was hit by a semi.

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — A man is in serious condition after being hit by a semi on US-31 Thursday.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just before 2 p.m. on US-31 near Taft Street in Spring Lake Township.

On scene investigation showed a 54-year-old Holton man was traveling south on US-31 when his vehicle went off the road and struck a tree. The driver was not injured and exited the vehicle.

While being offered assistance on scene from other passers-by, the man walked into the southbound lane of US-31, where he was hit by a semi.

He was transported to Mercy Hospital in serious condition. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

