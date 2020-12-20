Pen pal program connects local families with nursing home residents during the holiday season

While the holidays are looking a little different this year, one nurse has put it upon herself to spread holiday spirit, especially to those living in nursing homes.

While the holidays are looking a little different this year, one ER nurse has put it upon herself to spread holiday spirit, especially to those living in nursing homes.

After noticing an increase in depression among nursing home residents, Audrey Wendt launched the Make a Friend, Save a Life pen pal program that connects West Michigan families with elderly nursing home residents.

“People need to feel not alone, especially our older generations right now that are living in the nursing homes and that are not able to talk to their friends,” Wendt said. “We have to help them. And these people are extremely valuable to our community and they need to know that they are valued, and we need them, and we cherish them.”

More information on the Make a Friend, Save a Life project can be found on the WEcareGR Facebook page. Local schools and businesses are asked to contact Wendt at a_larson2006@yahoo.com to set up an art box, where kids and families can donate their art to be delivered to participating nursing homes.

