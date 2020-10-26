Pence to visit Flint Wednesday

The event is set to take place at Bishop International airport at 7 p.m.

FLINT, Mich. — Vice President Mike Pence will be making a stop in Michigan once again.

The Trump/Pence campaign announced Monday that the vice president will be visiting Flint on Wednesday, Oct. 28 to deliver remarks at a "Make America Great Again" rally.

The event is set to take place at Bishop International airport at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 5 p.m. for general admission and close at 6:30 p.m.

With the general election quickly approaching, Michigan has hosted President Donald Trump, former Vice President Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and others in recent weeks.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.