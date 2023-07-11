Murder case against former Grand Rapids Police officer delayed again

Kent County Prosecutor Christopher Becker said this decision wasn't a surprise, and respects the judicial process.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The murder trial for a former Grand Rapids Police Officer has been put on pause.

The 17th Circuit Court on Tuesday adjourned the final status conference, originally scheduled for July 19, and the jury trial, scheduled for Oct. 24 in Christopher Schurr's case.

Schurr is charged with second-degree murder for killing Patrick Lyoya after a traffic stop in April of 2022.

The adjournment comes as the Michigan Court of Appeals considers the defense's request for a leave to appeal.

"We respect the judicial process and we understand the community has a vested interest in the progress of this case. However, this adjournment was not a surprise given the status of the case in the Court of Appeals as it simply would not be possible to keep the dates set by the 17th Circuit Court as we await a date to be set for oral argument with the higher court reviewing the case. Additional updates on the progress of this case will be provided as warranted," Becker said in a statement.

The prosecutor was not available for further comment.

The Michigan Court of Appeals has not yet set a date to consider whether Schurr was properly bound over for trial.

The Appeals Court will review the decisions by Judge Ayoub and Judge Elmore to send the case for trial.

Following the decision by the Michigan Court of Appeals, The Lyoya's family attorney, Ven Johnson, released this statement back in April:

“In the criminal case, the Michigan Court of Appeals today granted the defense request for leave to appeal. The court will review the rulings made by Judge Ayoub and Judge Elmore, which reviews Judge Ayoub’s ruling that there was probable cause to believe that Christopher Schurr is guilty of second degree murder of Patrick Lyoya. This is a commonly used criminal defense tactic and simply means the determination that the defendant was properly bound over for trial is being reviewed. Despite this delay, it is part of the legal process, and we are confident that justice for Patrick Lyoya will be achieved.”

