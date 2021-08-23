Pending your input, Wyoming may lift some dog restrictions at Pinery Park

Community members are asked to complete a survey between Aug. 16 and 30 to decide if Pinery Park should remain dog-free.

WYOMING, Mich. — The City of Wyoming is considering lifting dog restrictions in a public park or removing the ban altogether, officials announced Monday.

It’s been 24 years since Wyoming officials implemented a regulation prohibiting dogs in Pinery Park.

The rules were put in place due to some people's fear of dogs, allergies and owners allowing dogs off-leash and not picking up after their pets.

The concerns prompted the Parks and Recreation Commission to hold a public meeting, which ultimately resulted in one park being pet-free.

Now the city wants to know if the community still feels the same way.

Community members are asked to complete a survey between Aug. 16 and 30 to decide if their parks should remain dog-free.

The decision is awaiting community input.

“We take pride in our parks and value the input of our community,” said Rebecca Rynbrandt, director of community services.

“It’s important that we hear directly from people who visit our parks and care about our community whether the need for a ban is still necessary.”

The survey results are expected to be released the week of Sept. 20. The public will have an additional opportunity to share their thoughts at a public hearing at the Wyoming Senior Center on Oct. 13.