Company identifies source of Michigan 911 outage, pledges $6 million in upgrades

The Peninsula Fiber Network identified the cause of a system error that caused a 911 outage in the state on Jan. 10 and has committed $6 million to system upgrades.

MARQUETTE, Mich. — A Marquette-based telecommunications company has determined that a system error caused 911 outages across the state earlier in the week.

The Peninsula Fiber Network provides telecommunications and broadband services for the public safety community in Michigan and Wisconsin.

The company announced Friday that they experienced a system error on Tuesday, Jan. 10 that resulted in outages to 911 dispatch centers across the state.

The error occurred in the company's optical transport network which resulted in database corruption. The result of the error caused some 911 calls to not be completed in addition to some calls lacking critical caller and address information.

The company's technicians discovered the disruption in service around 3:15 p.m. They also found that a redundancy mechanism also malfunctioned, causing the statewide disruptions in service.

Peninsula Fiber Network says that they were able to troubleshoot the problem and ensure calls were being routed properly again about 20 minutes after the initial disruption.

“We take our mission-critical role in delivering consistent and reliable service to Michigan’s 911 operators very seriously and build multiple redundancies into our network. We also work with dispatch center managers to ensure processes are in place to reroute calls between centers when unexpected issues occur,” said Peninsula Fiber Network General Manager Scott Randall. “Despite our best preparations, some calls were still disrupted and for that we are deeply sorry. We are now making several upgrades to the whole system to eliminate the possibility of additional network errors in the future.”

Peninsula Fiber Network announced an investment of $6 million to redesign its network and install new equipment that will improve the resilience of its 911 network.

The company says that they are expediting the redesign and that work will be completed over the next several months.

