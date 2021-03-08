Officer, suspect dead following Pentagon Metro shooting, AP says

The lockdown at the Pentagon was lifted and is reopen. But, the scene is no longer active.

ARLINGTON, Va. — One officer has died after being stabbed near the Pentagon Metro station Tuesday morning, according to law enforcement officials who spoke to the Associated Press. A suspect in the officer's death was shot by law enforcement and died at the scene, according to the AP.

The Pentagon was on lockdown for more than an hour after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro bus station. Pentagon Chief of Police Woodrow Kusse said at 10:37 a.m., a Pentagon officer was attacked on the bus platform and gunfire was exchanged. Kusse initially said the incident "resulted in several casualties" but then referred to all parties as "injured" and declined to comment on their condition, citing "an ongoing investigation."

The lockdown at the Pentagon was lifted around noon, but the Metro entrance remains closed, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency said in a tweet. Kusse said police do not believe there are any other suspects, and reiterated that the Pentagon is safe and secure.

WATCH: Full press conference with Pentagon Police Chief Woodrow Kusse

Arlington Fire Department said their crews encountered "multiple patients" and have since cleared the scene. The extent of the patients' injuries is unknown at this time.

Metro rail and bus service at the Pentagon station is suspended for the rest of the day, according to a WMATA statement, which encouraged riders to head to Pentagon City as an alternative.

"Yellow/Blue Line trains temporarily bypassing Pentagon due to a police investigation outside the station at Pentagon," Metrorail Info tweeted."Trains will go through the station but won't stop at Pentagon."

>> Bus bay outside the Pentagon is still sealed off by crime scene tape. Officers are combing the area around the Metro bus & transit station, where the Pentagon officer was fatally stabbed, per AP reporting @WUSA9 pic.twitter.com/7J2YzwAJyI — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) August 3, 2021

WUSA9's Jess Arnold was at George Washington Hospital where a casket with an American flag was taken out of the hospital surrounded by heavy police presence. Officers in a police motorcade stationed outside of the Emergency Room entrance were seen saluting as the casket entered a van and began a procession down 23rd Street. Police blocked off a portion of 23rd Street from Washington Circle Park.

Moments ago, we saw police saluting a casket draped in a flag (look in the upper left corner of the video) being carried out of the hospital before a motorcade processed down 23rd street. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/DqqUAjf5Wa — Jess Arnold (@JessArnoldTV) August 3, 2021



WUSA9's Evan Koslof spoke to a priest who was on his way to deliver mass at 11:30 a.m. at the pentagon before he and dozens of passengers were diverted out of the station following the lockdown.

"...I'm just praying for whatever happened," Father Gabriel said while walking toward a Metro shuttle bus. "We need peace in the world and Jesus brings that peace and for whatever happened I'm just hoping that the mercy of God will rain down on all parts."



The FBI told WUSA9 that its Washington Field Office’s National Capital Response Squad also responded to the shooting at the Pentagon Transit Center. Kusse said the FBI is now leading the investigation.

A spokesperson from the FBI Washington Field Office released a brief statement Tuesday:

"The FBI is investigating the incident that occurred at the Pentagon Transit Center around 10:30 am on August 3, 2021. At this time, it would be premature to speculate on motive, and in order to protect the integrity of the investigation we cannot provide additional details at this time. There is no ongoing threat to the public."

The area around the Pentagon is being heavily guarded. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/DzVlFc4Ub9 — Matthew Torres (@News_MTorres) August 3, 2021