Pentatonix to stop in Grand Rapids for 2021 Christmas tour

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The highly-acclaimed musical group Pentatonix will soon be returning to Grand Rapids as part of its new 16-show tour.

The group recently announced the release of a new holiday album called Evergreen. It’s the group’s sixth holiday album and will be released on Oct. 29.

Pentatonix: The Evergreen Christmas Tour 2021, will kick off on Nov. 27 in Baltimore, MD. On Thursday, Dec. 16, the tour will stop in Grand Rapids at Van Andel Arena.

Concert tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. More information can be found here.

