x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Pentatonix to stop in Grand Rapids for 2021 Christmas tour

On Thursday, Dec. 16, the tour will stop in Grand Rapids at Van Andel Arena.
Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Kevin Olusola, Kirstin Maldonado, Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, and Matt Sallee of Pentatonix perform during the 86th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on November 28, 2018 in New York City.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The highly-acclaimed musical group Pentatonix will soon be returning to Grand Rapids as part of its new 16-show tour.

The group recently announced the release of a new holiday album called Evergreen. It’s the group’s sixth holiday album and will be released on Oct. 29.

Pentatonix: The Evergreen Christmas Tour 2021, will kick off on Nov. 27 in Baltimore, MD. On Thursday, Dec. 16, the tour will stop in Grand Rapids at Van Andel Arena.

Concert tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. More information can be found here.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.