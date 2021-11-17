Pentwater FD mourns death of fire chief

Smith had served with the Pentwater Fire Department since 2002.

PENTWATER, Mich. — Pentwater Fire Chief Paul Smith has passed away following a battle with cancer.

The Pentwater Fire Department announced the news on Facebook Wednesday, stating that Smith had died Tuesday. He had previously battled cancer that had returned this past summer, according to the post.

Smith had served with the Pentwater Fire Department since 2002. Over the years, he climbed up the ranks from Lieutenant to Captain, Captain to Assistant Fire Chief, and Assistant to Fire Chief in 2018. He had also served the department as caretaker and dive team leader.

“Chief Smith will be remembered by his fire department brothers as a someone that loved the camaraderie of firefighting,” the post reads. “He loved serving his community as much as he loved aggressive interior attack inside structure fires. Chief Smith was a builder whose knowledge of construction aided in extinguishing building fires.”

Chief Smith is survived by his wife Karen and many children and grandchildren.

