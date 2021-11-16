'People care' | West Michigan many donates $25,000 in toys, urges others to help too

For seven years, Jack Cooper has hosted a shopping spree for the cause.

A West Michigan man is encouraging people across our area to donate to Toys for Tots and he's setting quite an example.

For seven years, Jack Cooper has hosted a shopping spree for the cause.

This year, he put enough away so he and his helpers could spend $25,000 at the 28th Street Target.

That's more than double what he spent at the store when we last caught up with him two years ago.

Cooper says this has become a great tradition for him.

"It's a fantastic feeling, you know, because so many people care. And a lot of people have been friends for a long time. And they just love doing this. They they enjoy just as much as I do," Cooper said.

