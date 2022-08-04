SUNDAY FUNDAY: Peppino's Grand Rapids to host Cornhole Tournament street party

The pizza place will set up 32 sets of cornhole boards, with great music and special guests the Grand Rapids Gold.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Get ready for Sunday Funday, as Peppinos Grand Rapids is having a block party to put on their Cornhole Tournament on Sunday, Aug. 7.

The pizza place will be shutting down Ionia Avenue between Cherry Street and Oaks to set up 32 sets of cornhole boards.

The tournament will be a round robin style event, allowing every competitor to play five random games. Following that, teams will be divided into tiers based on win/loss records and points differential. The teams will then face off in double elimination tournaments.

It costs $10 to register as a competitor, and they're shooting for 200 teams this year. The competition begins at noon. You can register for the event here or by using the Scoreholio Cornhole app.

The tournament will be run through the app, so it is advised that you download it on your phone after signing up.

To keep the party going, Peppinos has invited the Grand Rapids Gold to attend. Guests will be able to to meet the players and shoot hoops in Peppino's parking lot for prizes.

DJ KBones will return from last year's party to provide music. MC Eric Zane, the voice of the Grand Rapids Griffins and Grand Rapids Drive will be on the mic.

Guests and competitors can arrive as early as 10 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.